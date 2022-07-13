Contact Troubleshooters
Louisville Bar Association hosts forum on new Student Assignment Plan

This is the district’s first review of school assignments in 40 years and creates an opportunity for better schools closer to home and better access to magnet schools.(WAVE News)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Wednesday, the Louisville Bar Association along with the Women Lawyers’ Association and the Charles W. Anderson Jr. Chapter hosted an open community forum with Dr. Marty Pollio about the new student assignment plan.

Dr. Pollio shared a presentation about the new plan and answered questions from the community to help better understand the program.

According to Dr. Pollio, this is the district’s first review of school assignments in 40 years and creates an opportunity for better schools closer to home and better access to magnet schools.

For previous coverage on the JCPS School Choice Plan, click or tap here.

The plan passed the board with a unanimous vote in June.

Families can use the JCPS My School Location website to find the proposed school assignments for their address by clicking or tapping here.

