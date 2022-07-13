Louisville man arrested for child solicitation

FLOYD COUNTY, In. (WAVE) - A 28-year-old man living in Louisville was arrested on several child sex-related charges on Wednesday after an investigation by Indiana State Police in Sellersburg.

According to the release from ISP, parents of a 15-year-old girl contacted troopers about a possible inappropriate relationship between their daughter and the suspect, whom they believed was 19.

Trooper Benjamin Davis met with the parents, and the investigation corroborated the parent’s fears. Trooper Davis observed numerous communications between the two that were allegedly sexual in nature and alluded that Riedesel was attempting to meet the young girl again secretly.

On July 2, Trooper Davis and other officers waited near the family’s home in Floyd County. Around 11:30p.m. Trooper Davis stopped the suspect’s vehicle near the home and identified Shawn c. Riedesel and found that he was in fact 28 years old.

Riedesel was arrested during the stop and was transported without incident to the Floyd County Jail. He is being charged with sexual misconduct with a minor, child solicitation, child exploitation, possession of child pornography and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

This is an ongoing investigation. The Indiana Department of Child Services assisted Trooper Davis during this investigation.

The Indiana State Police would like to remind caregivers of the importance of monitoring social media and online communications of children in their care. If you suspect or have evidence of inappropriate communications or contact, please call the ISP Sellersburg Post at (812) 248-4374.

