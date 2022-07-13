Contact Troubleshooters
Man charged with kidnapping & attempted murder

Erik Bell allegedly kidnapped a woman Tuesday evening, dragged her into his car and then told...
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 7:58 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is being charged with kidnapping, attempted murder and terroristic threatening.

According to the police report, Erik Bell allegedly kidnapped a woman Tuesday evening, dragged her into his car and then told her she was going to die. Police say Bell drove the vehicle into a ditch causing it to rollover several times.

The victim was sent to the hospital and treated for bruising and lacerations.

Bell was arrested at UofL Hospital around 11p.m. Tuesday. His bond is set for $500,000 and he his being housed in the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

