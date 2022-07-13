Man charged with murder for double homicide in St. Denis

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man has been charged with murder after two men were found shot in a car in the St. Denis neighborhood.

According to court documents, Terral White, 22, has been charged with the deaths of Amear Clay, 19, and T’ylan Whetstone, 20.

Clay and Whetstone were found shot to death in a car on the 3200 block of New Lynnview Drive back in April.

Terral White is being housed at the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.