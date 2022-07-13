Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Man taken to hospital after shooting in St. Denis neighborhood

The man is reported to be in stable condition.
The man is reported to be in stable condition.(WAVE 3)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 8:48 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot in the St. Denis neighborhood Tuesday night.

Around 8 p.m., Louisville Metro police officers were called to respond to St. Mary’s Hospital after a man was dropped off after being shot, LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff said.

The man is reported to be in stable condition. Ruoff said the shooting happened near Tispy Circle.

LMPD detectives continue the investigation.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When the WAVE troubleshooters first investigated 3304 Bardstown Road, then called the Economy...
Troubleshooters: History repeating itself at Louisville hotel
The public is advised to stay away from the area at this time.
Officer shot at Shawnee Park; subject shot and taken to hospital
The most recent mugshot of Herbert Lee, 30, on file as of July 11, 2022 at Louisville Metro...
Man accused of shooting officer at Shawnee Park previously released from jail through Bail Project
Maira Ansari
Welcome Maira Ansari as WAVE’s new evening co-anchor
An indictment from Franklin County Circuit Court lists multiple counts against Maritza D. Caban.
Kentucky woman accused of scamming people out of thousands

Latest News

FILE - A video is displayed by the committee that claims to show Proud Boys in front of the...
Jan. 6 probe: Trump fought top officials’ strong objections
Herbert Lee in an undated mugshot.
Sentences, early releases and bonds: how accused cop shooter was out of jail
There are hundreds of pages of court documents spread among several files on Herbert Lee, the...
Sentences, early releases and bonds: how accused cop shooter was out of jail
A Kentucky woman is in jail, accused of scamming people out of thousands of dollars for home...
Kentucky woman accused of scamming people out of thousands