Man taken to hospital after shooting in St. Denis neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot in the St. Denis neighborhood Tuesday night.

Around 8 p.m., Louisville Metro police officers were called to respond to St. Mary’s Hospital after a man was dropped off after being shot, LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff said.

The man is reported to be in stable condition. Ruoff said the shooting happened near Tispy Circle.

LMPD detectives continue the investigation.

