Mayor Fischer attends ARP Summit at White House

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Mayor attended the ARP Summit at the White House Wednesday to meet with other Governors, Mayors and County leaders across the country.

The roundtable event main focus was the American Rescue Plan workforce investments. The roundtable featured remarks by Vice President Harris and Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh.

Mayor Greg Fischer was invited because Kentucky, in particular, is a prime example of ARP money being used to build a diverse and skilled infrastructure workforce.

Mayor Fischer proposed an expansion of Louisville’s successful Kentuckiana Builds construction program. Fischer explained how he is answering the President’s call to action on the Talent Pipeline Challenge by proposing American Rescue Plan funds be deployed to expand the city’s pre-apprenticeship program.

The city of Louisville has made a number of American Rescue Plan-funded investments in workforce, including a comprehensive reentry program for formerly incarcerated individuals.

Mayor Fischer said that Louisville’s workforce investment is going to be somewhere between 40 to 60 millions dollars. That funding will go to in industries such as technology and construction.

