Missing 12 year old found safe

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - “Operation Return Home” for missing 12 year old Ra’Janae Kannamore-Carter has been canceled. The announcement was made Thursday around 12:30p.m.

According to LMPD, Ra’Janae has been found safely and has been reunited with loved ones.

LMPD took to Twitter saying:

ALERT UPDATE: Cancel this request. Per Missing Persons Unit. She was found safe and being reunited with loved ones. Thank you for helping us share this. #LMPD https://t.co/TqqxIZvgFC — LMPD (@LMPD) July 14, 2022

LMPD wants to thank everyone who shared the original post to help ensure that Ra’Janae was found safely.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police Department is looking for an endangered child.

Officers are looking for Ra’Janae F. Kannamore-Carter, 12. She was last seen on July 12 around 10p.m on the 2200 block of James Guthrie Court. Ra’Janae takes life saving medication daily and may be in need of medical treatment.

Ra’janae is described as five foot and four inches with black shoulder length hair.

LMPD wants to ensure the safe return of this person. If anyone has information, they should contact the LMPD immediately at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

