Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Missing 12 year old found safe

Ra’Janae has been found safely and has been reunited with loved ones.
Ra’Janae has been found safely and has been reunited with loved ones.(Source: WOIO)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 7:48 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - “Operation Return Home” for missing 12 year old Ra’Janae Kannamore-Carter has been canceled. The announcement was made Thursday around 12:30p.m.

According to LMPD, Ra’Janae has been found safely and has been reunited with loved ones.

LMPD took to Twitter saying:

LMPD wants to thank everyone who shared the original post to help ensure that Ra’Janae was found safely.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police Department is looking for an endangered child.

Officers are looking for Ra’Janae F. Kannamore-Carter, 12. She was last seen on July 12 around 10p.m on the 2200 block of James Guthrie Court. Ra’Janae takes life saving medication daily and may be in need of medical treatment.

Ra’janae is described as five foot and four inches with black shoulder length hair.

LMPD wants to ensure the safe return of this person. If anyone has information, they should contact the LMPD immediately at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the bodies of a man and three kids were recovered at a pond where relatives say...
Bodies of missing man, 3 kids found in Indianapolis pond
Black smoke poured from the roof of City Club Apartments at 800 So. 4th Street after debris...
Crews extinguish fire at high-rise apartment building
An indictment from Franklin County Circuit Court lists multiple counts against Maritza D. Caban.
Kentucky woman accused of scamming people out of thousands
An Ohio police officer was shot in the head Tuesday night, according to Clearcreek Township...
Officer shot in head, suspect killed in domestic violence call, police chief says
Parents of a 15-year-old girl contacted troopers about a possible inappropriate relationship...
Louisville man arrested for child solicitation

Latest News

“We know the pandemic has posed some difficult challenges for vulnerable customers across our...
The Association of Community Ministries raises money for utility assistance
UofL, retired doctor sued: woman accuses doctor of inseminating her with his sperm
Black smoke poured from the roof of City Club Apartments at 800 So. 4th Street after debris...
Crews extinguish fire at high-rise apartment building
The victim was taken to UofL and is being treated for his injuries.
Police: Man in the hospital after shooting
Gas prices are just one part of a retirees budget that has to be adjusted, due to inflation.
Inflation hits 9.1%; a four decade high