Part of 16th St. closed due to water main break

Louisville Water crews worked to repair a broken water main on South 16th Street near Broadway...
Louisville Water crews worked to repair a broken water main on South 16th Street near Broadway on July 13, 2022.(Source: John Watson, WAVE News)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A water main break in West Louisville has left a small number of customers without water.

Louisville Water says the break happened this morning in a 12″ pipe on South 16th Street near Broadway. South 16th Street is closed while crews make repairs to the line, but Broadway traffic should not be affected.

Louisville Water says seven customers are without water while the repairs are being make. Crews hope to have the break repaired today and be able to restore water service to the impacted customers.

South 16th Street will be closed for several days while repairs are made to the road.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

