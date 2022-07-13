Contact Troubleshooters
Police: Man dies in hospital after Jacobs neighborhood shooting

Around 2 p.m., officers responded to the 3600 block of Georgetown Place on reports of a shooting.
Around 2 p.m., officers responded to the 3600 block of Georgetown Place on reports of a shooting.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials confirmed a man has died following a shooting Monday afternoon in the Jacobs neighborhood.

Louisville Metro Police’s Homicide Unit said the victim shot in the 3600 block of Georgetown Place on Monday died due to his injuries at University Hospital on Wednesday, according to LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis.

The man was found shot at the location around 2 p.m. on Monday, where he was taken to the hospital and listed in critical condition at the time.

Police said the man’s identity will be released by the coroner’s office once next of kin is notified.

No other updates on the case were available.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate.

