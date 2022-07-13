Police searching for an endangered missing child

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police Department is looking for an endangered child.

Officers are looking for Ra’Janae F. Kannamore-Carter, 12. She was last seen on July 12 around 10p.m on the 2200 block of James Guthrie Court. Ra’Janae takes life saving medication daily and may be in need of medical treatment.

Ra’janae is described as five foot and four inches with black shoulder length hair.

LMPD wants to ensure the safe return of this person. If anyone has information, they should contact the LMPD immediately at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

