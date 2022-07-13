Sentences, early releases and bonds: how accused cop shooter was out of jail

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There are hundreds of pages of court documents spread among several files on Herbert Lee, the man now accused of shooting a Louisville Metro police officer Sunday during a basketball tournament.

Lee has been arrested at least seven times and had 12 active warrants against him. His latest arrest comes after officers recognized him at the Dirt Bowl in Shawnee Park.

Viewers reached out to WAVE News Troubleshooters asking how someone with multiple convictions was back in the community.

Court records show a history of amended charges in exchange for a plea, early releases on parole, paid bonds, and warrants for failing to appear at court.

The quest for answers began as Troubleshooters poured through court files to piece together Lee’s criminal history.

There is no singular place to look that information up in Jefferson County.

The court documents can be difficult to navigate through and decipher. The judges’ names are sometimes signatures without their printed names. The cases also change hands between district and circuit courts, which also translates into different bond amounts. There are also the charges that got amended, sometimes in exchange for a plea deal.

The Kentucky Department of Corrections website only includes current inmate information.

The information that was verified through the records and the Commonwealth’s Office show that their office did get a prosecution on Lee’s cases, though some charges were amended down, either through a plea deal or a grand jury.

In 2008, Lee was facing four counts of murder for stealing a car, running from police and then crashing it into a tree, killing four teens. The murder charge was then amended to manslaughter. Lee received a 10-year sentence, but only served one year, which was the maximum state law allowed for a juvenile.

Less than two years after serving that time, in 2012, Lee stole another car. He pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property and received a three-year sentence, according to the Commonwealth.

He was allowed out of prison early, only to be arrested again a couple months later for stealing a third car in Feb. 2014. That’s when records show he also fled on foot. It was footprints in the snow that led police to find him.

Exclusive video obtained by Troubleshooters showed Lee in the back of the LMPD cruiser kicking out the car window. He then jumped through it, forcing police to chase him yet again. He was charged with 10 counts and given a $25,000 bond by Judge Susan Gibson.

He asked for that bond to be reduced, which Gibson denied. She also denied his request for shock probation after she handed down a 10-year sentence. However, state law allowed him to be out on parole after serving four years.

Then, in 2019, Lee is arrested for holding a gun to a teen’s head and stealing his $7,000 he’d brought to buy a car. But, that case was dismissed as part of a plea deal negotiated because of proof issues. Instead, Lee pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property. That charge was related to a bunch of cell phones that had been stolen from a local store. Judge Judy McDonald-Burkman amended his bond to $5,000, which was then paid for by The Bail Project.

Lee would end up serving six months for that case.

A few months after, Lee was arrested for strangulation and domestic violence. Those charges were also amended down to a guilty plea to a misdemeanor offense, instead of the original felony Lee was facing. He served a total of 10 days, and was put on probation for two years. The sentence included 355 days to serve if he violated the terms.

Court records state he had active bench warrants at the time of that arrest. WAVE News Troubleshooters are still working to confirm the judge presiding in that District Court case.

From there, Lee would get arrested three more times until he allegedly shot the officer at the Dirt Bowl.

Those cases are still active.

On June 19, 2021, he was arrested twice in one day. The first set of charges was for allegedly running from police, who had recognized him from a wanted poster, at Mall St. Matthews. Police found a gun, which he wasn’t supposed to have as a convicted felon. That gun turned out to be stolen, police said.

During that time, officers also charged him with an arrest warrant from April 2021 after a person reported their gun was stolen.

Judge Olu Stevens gave Lee a $25,000 bond, of which he was only required to pay $2,500. Once he was out, he stopped showing up to court. Stevens issued another bench warrant and increased his bond to $50,000.

Police wouldn’t catch up to him until one of their officers was shot.

