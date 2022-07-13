Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

US tourist falls into crater of Mount Vesuvius, is rescued

FILE - Clouds hang over the Vesuvius volcano in Pompeii, southern Italy, Jan. 25, 2021. An...
FILE - Clouds hang over the Vesuvius volcano in Pompeii, southern Italy, Jan. 25, 2021. An American tourist had to be rescued on Mount Vesuvius near Naples after he apparently slipped into the volcano’s crater while trying to recover his fallen cellphone, news reports and the association of Vesuvius park guides said. The tourist and family members were cited by Carabinieri police because they went off the authorized path to get closer to the crater on Saturday, July 9, 2022 apparently to take a selfie, Italian news reports said.(Gregorio Borgia | AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROME (AP) — An American tourist had to be rescued on Mount Vesuvius near Naples after he apparently slipped into the Italian volcano’s crater while trying to recover his fallen cellphone, news reports and the association of Vesuvius park guides said.

The tourist and family members were cited by Carabinieri police because they went off the authorized path to get closer to the crater on Saturday afternoon, apparently to take a selfie, the LaPresse news agency said.

The head of the Confesercenti tourism association for Vesuvius, Paolo Cappelli, said four volcano guides responded immediately after one noticed the tourist had fallen into the crater and was in “serious difficulty.”

In a statement, Cappelli said the guides lowered a rope 15 meters (50 feet) into the crater, pulled the tourist out and provided initial first aid, after he suffered abrasions on his legs, arm and back. Carabinieri park police then arrived and brought the American to the police station to file the complaint, Cappelli said.

Mount Vesuvius, which erupted in AD 79 and devastated the nearby town of Pompeii, is a popular spot for hiking.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An indictment from Franklin County Circuit Court lists multiple counts against Maritza D. Caban.
Kentucky woman accused of scamming people out of thousands
Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill
When the WAVE troubleshooters first investigated 3304 Bardstown Road, then called the Economy...
Troubleshooters: History repeating itself at Louisville hotel
The most recent mugshot of Herbert Lee, 30, on file as of July 11, 2022 at Louisville Metro...
Man accused of shooting officer at Shawnee Park previously released from jail through Bail Project
Police say the bodies of a man and three kids were recovered at a pond where relatives say...
Bodies of missing man, 3 kids found in Indianapolis pond

Latest News

The Lankford Funeral Home and Family Center is shown in Jeffersonville, Ind., Saturday, July 2,...
Lawsuit moves forward in case against funeral home where 31 bodies were found
DeKalb County Fire & Rescue personnel rescue a would-be burglar who found himself trapped in a...
Rescuers free man stuck in pizza oven vent
Evelyn Bethune, front left in yellow, a granddaughter of Mary McLeod Bethune, speaks with Rep....
Black educator Mary McLeod Bethune honored in Statuary Hall
You can now jump into the cool water Wednesday through Sunday from noon to 7p.m.
EP Tom Sawyer State Park pool now open for the summer
A child has died from a gunshot wound to the head after leaving his grandmother's home.
East Chicago boy dies from gunshot wound to head