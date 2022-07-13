Victim dies after being stabbed in Pleasure Ridge Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A victim has died after being stabbed on the 6800 block of Capella Lane in Pleasure Ridge Park Monday.

According to LMPD, just before 5p.m. Monday officers responded to reports of a man suffering from a laceration. He was transported to UofL for treatment.

On Wednesday the victim died from his injuries. No name has been released.

The investigation is still ongoing and there are no suspects in custody at this time.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.