Victim dies after being stabbed in Pleasure Ridge Park

Monday officers responded to reports of a man suffering from a laceration.
Monday officers responded to reports of a man suffering from a laceration.
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A victim has died after being stabbed on the 6800 block of Capella Lane in Pleasure Ridge Park Monday.

According to LMPD, just before 5p.m. Monday officers responded to reports of a man suffering from a laceration. He was transported to UofL for treatment.

On Wednesday the victim died from his injuries. No name has been released.

The investigation is still ongoing and there are no suspects in custody at this time.

