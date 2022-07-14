Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

988 suicide, crisis lifeline goes live July 16th

It’s a new, suicide and crisis lifeline that’s been in the works since 2019, and it goes live...
It’s a new, suicide and crisis lifeline that’s been in the works since 2019, and it goes live on Saturday, July 16.(WAVE)
By Brian Shlonsky
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - They are three simple numbers, 988. But remembering them could help save a life.

It’s a new, suicide and crisis lifeline that’s been in the works since 2019, and it goes live on Saturday, July 16.

Local health officials say that more resources like this are needed now more than ever.

According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, someone in the U.S. died every 11 minutes by suicide in 2020. It’s the leading cause of death for people ages 10-34.

“With all the mental health crisis that we’ve had over the pandemic and the isolation of people, there’s been an increase in suicides, an increase in overdose deaths,” said David Wethersby, the Chief Operating Officer for Seven Counties.

The FCC made recommendations to congress back in 2019 to adopt a three- digit call center line for mental health crisis similar to 911. The number is a national hotline, with 200 local offices answering calls nationwide. Seven Counties will be the organization taking those calls for this region of Kentucky.

“Anyone in a mental health crisis, whether it’s substance use or mental health, or someone you love is in that crisis, can call that 988 number, and we will give them support, and the help they need,” Wethersby said.

In Kentucky, 800 people died by suicide in 2020, that’s 21st in the country.

Seven Counties currently has 20, trained, health counselors taking calls. Three positions have been added to help with the 9-8-8 launch, and the plan is to add 5-7 more positions soon.

“So now it’s just a matter of finding those folks and getting them trained and up to speed,” Wethersby said. “I think it’s been something that everybody has seen the need for.”

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Black smoke poured from the roof of City Club Apartments at 800 So. 4th Street after debris...
Crews extinguish fire at high-rise apartment building
Police say the bodies of a man and three kids were recovered at a pond where relatives say...
Bodies of missing man, 3 kids found in Indianapolis pond
Parents of a 15-year-old girl contacted troopers about a possible inappropriate relationship...
Louisville man arrested for child solicitation
An Ohio police officer was shot in the head Tuesday night, according to Clearcreek Township...
Officer shot in head, suspect killed in domestic violence call, police chief says
An indictment from Franklin County Circuit Court lists multiple counts against Maritza D. Caban.
Kentucky woman accused of scamming people out of thousands

Latest News

UofL Health and UofL Athletics are teaming up.
UofL Athletics puts emphasis on mental well-being with new healthcare deal
UofL Athletics puts emphasis on mental well-being with new healthcare deal
UofL Athletics puts emphasis on mental well-being with new healthcare deal
UofL, retired doctor sued: woman accuses doctor of inseminating her with his sperm
The variant, called BA.5, has found a way to work around vaccines and previous exposures to...
The number of people infected with the latest variant of COVID is being under-reported