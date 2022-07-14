Contact Troubleshooters
The Association of Community Ministries raises money for utility assistance

“We know the pandemic has posed some difficult challenges for vulnerable customers across our...
“We know the pandemic has posed some difficult challenges for vulnerable customers across our community,” said Claire Simms, LG&E Manager of Corporate Responsibility and Community Affairs.(Olivia Russell- WAVE News)
By Olivia Russell
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Association of Community Ministries is asking for the community to help with its utility assistance program.

Clare Wallace, Executive Director of South Louisville Community Ministries, said the annual fund, which usually lasts from January through December, was depleted by June. Wallace said it is likely due to inflation and the pandemic’s long-term effects. They’re hoping to raise more money to help people throughout the remainder of the year.

The LG&E and KU Foundation is making a big pledge to help: The foundation will match up to $200,000 donated to ACM in July.

Wallace promised even a little bit of money can make a big difference to a family in need. “You can see that really just that one piece of help, that one time in order to help somebody get over a financial crisis can mean the world to them.”

“We know the pandemic has posed some difficult challenges for vulnerable customers across our community,” said Claire Simms, LG&E Manager of Corporate Responsibility and Community Affairs. “Our partnership with the ACM is essential for getting these critical funds to customers who need them most.”

Those who would like to help can donate through louisvilleministries.org. Community members in need of assistance should contact their local Community Ministries.

