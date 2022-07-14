Bullitt Central parents, alumni speak out against school’s proposed parking pass policy

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Everyone’s heard the phrase parking lot party, but in Bullitt County, it’s become more like parking lot pandemonium.

Several Bullitt Central High School parents and alumni are upset at the way the school has proposed to prioritize its student parking passes.

On Facebook, the school posted that students with higher ACT test scores would get priority to secure a school parking pass.

After the post, several parents and alumni spoke out, claiming the new policy was the wrong way to reward students for their work.

“She works very hard and so I don’t think that her ACT score is representative of that, in my opinion,” Kelly Brauner said of her daughter Elainea. “There’s a lot of hard-working kids, like my daughter, who are represented by that score and it’s not accurate. The second thing is, there’s a lot of kids that have disabilities who can’t test well or they don’t test well. So I don’t think they should be penalized for that. That’s not fair.”

Kimberly Landreth agrees.

“They weren’t even using the right equipment for this,” Landreth said. “They were playing baseball, and they brought hockey gear. They just...I don’t know what they were thinking.”

In a follow-up Facebook post, Bullitt Central High School explained the school’s goal was to “celebrate and reward our students for their progress and achievements on the ACT, earning industry certification and demonstrating growth.”

(Story continues under the picture)

Bullitt Central High School parents and alumni spoke out against the school's proposed parking pass policy. (Courtesy: Bullitt Central High School Facebook)

WAVE News reached out to Bulllitt County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Jesse Bacon, who said in a statement:

“The district does not oversee the process of handing out parking passes to students. That is a school function and is a policy/procedure of the school’s SBDM. I think it would be a good idea to reach out to the principal at BCHS so that he can directly address the misconceptions that are out there around this issue.”

WAVE News then reached out to Bullitt Central’s principal and assistant principals, who did not return our request for comment.

Still, people like Landreth and Brauner said, if they had the opportunity, they would speak their minds directly to school leaders.

“When you boil it all down, and you take away that word inclusive, it’s just not fair for everybody,” Landreth said. “And I just feel like BC as a whole has always been, ‘let’s be fair.’”

“People like my daughter who are already working hard and stuff, that’s kind of a slap in the face,” Brauner said. “That’s kind of discouraging for her. It’s really unfair to them.”

BCHS’s first day of school is August 10.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.