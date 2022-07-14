Crews extinguish fire at high-rise apartment building

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville firefighters were quickly able to bring a fire on the roof of a high-rise apartment building under control.

Fire crews were called to 800 So. 4th Street around 6:50 a.m. after callers to 911 reported smoke coming from the upper area of the building.

The WAVE Tower Cam showed black smoke coming from the roof area on the north side of City Club Apartments.

Major Bobby Cooper, a Louisville Fire Department spokesman, said the fire was caused by debris burning on the roof. The Louisville Metro Arson Bureau is investigating further.

Built in 1963, the 29-story apartment building, originally called The 800 Building, was the city’s tallest structure at the time.

In 2015, a renovation project was announced that would give the building a hotel-style lobby, a gourmet restaurant in the top floor Sky Club, a rooftop SkyPark and pool.

The project also created more apartments, increasing the number from the original 247 to more than 280 units. That was acomplished by transforming three bedroom apartments into studios and penthouses.

It is unknown if anyone was injured or displaced by the fire.

