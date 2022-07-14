EPA approves plan for water quality improvements to Middle Fork Beargrass Creek

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Environmental Protection Agency has approved a plan to keep one of Louisville’s most popular waterways clean. The announcement was made Thursday after a visit of the restored portion of Middle Fork Beargrass Creek.

This new plan will bring together water professionals from the city and the Kentucky Division of Water. They will work together to clean up the Middle Fork of Beargrass Creek in St. Matthews.

The main focus will be to keep non-point source pollution away from the creek.

The Metropolitan Sewer District Executive Director, Tony Parrott, explained what this new program will accomplish.

“Non-point source pollution happens when it rains or you have snow melt or any other type of impacts that move over the ground,” Parrott said. “And as it moves over the ground it picks up debris and it picks up natural and human-made pollutants and it can also pick up trash and other things that can ultimately deposit into the waterway.”

The first stage of the plan will be use state funding to hire a project coordinator to get the community involved in helping out.

