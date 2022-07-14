Explore Oldham County with public library’s Selfie Scavenger Hunt

LA GRANGE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Oldham County Public Library is hosting a fun scavenger hunt to help show off some of the great spots all around the county!

The contest runs through the end of July. All you need to do is take three selfies at three locations then upload them here.

Here is the list of places for the library's scavenger hunt! (Oldham County Public Library)

“It’s a great way to get out in the community and get pictures of some local businesses, landmarks... We were just looking for a fun way to engage with the community, some inexpensive things that people can go out into the community and do,” said Brian Walker with the library.

Once you submit your photos you’ll be eligible for a prize from Spotz Gelato!

