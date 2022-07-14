FORECAST: Heat cranks up for the rest of this week, humidity and storms by late weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES

Small storm chance late Friday night into early Saturday morning

Highest storm chance Sunday and Monday

Heat and humidity skyrocket next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mostly clear skies are expected overnight tonight as the shower chance southwest of Louisville fades. We’ll see temperatures in the 60s to near 70 heading into Friday morning.

Friday is looking hot with highs in the lower 90s underneath a partly sunny sky. There is a small shower and storm chance heading into the evening, especially north of Louisville.

Isolated showers and storms will continue Friday night into early Saturday morning, again primarily north of Louisville. Lows will be in the 70s Saturday morning.

A small storm chance will stay in the forecast during the day on Saturday, but most will stay dry with partly sunny skies and highs in the lower 90s.

Sunday is the stormy day as a front approaches from the north, carrying a decent storm chance into Monday as well. Storm chances look to ease somewhat after Monday, allowing the heat to rebound with highs well into the mid 90s by mid next week.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news. (WAVE)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.