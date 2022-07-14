FORECAST: Pleasant, slightly warmer Thursday

WEATHER HEADLINES

HUMIDITY: Gradually increases Friday

RAIN CHANCES: Isolated chances late Friday into Saturday; rounds of storms Sunday and Monday

NEXT WEEK: A drying trend may lead to several days of the 90s

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Abundant sunshine is back in today’s forecast as highs climb to near 90°. Northerly winds will keep humidity relatively low for the day.

Skies remain clear tonight as temperatures slide into the 60s.

Mostly sunny conditions are expected on Friday with the exception of some afternoon clouds. Highs return to near 90° tomorrow.

An isolated shower and thunderstorms are possible Friday night into Saturday morning. Otherwise, we’ll see partly cloudy skies and lows in the 60s and low 70s.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news. (WAVE)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.