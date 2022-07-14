Contact Troubleshooters
Inflation hits 9.1%; a four decade high

Gas, food, and rent. That’s probably where you spend most of your hard earned money. All three have seen a massive increase in cost over the last year.
By David Ochoa
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 10:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Gas, food, and rent. That’s probably where you spend most of your hard earned money. All three have seen a massive increase in cost over the last year.

Food at home, 12.2%. Rent, 5.8%. All items, 9.1%. That’s how high prices have gone up in the past 12 months. You can see more increases here.

The real shocker: gas prices. A 98.5% increase.

“Well I don’t like them. They’re high and I’m worried about them going higher,” said Ward Fei, while he was filling up his tank.

Well actually, they’ve come down slightly. AAA says gas prices are down 12 cents since the start of July, and 32 cents since June.

But they’re still pretty high.

Michael Turner knows about the pain of seeing the numbers on the pump go up more than most.

Turner is an Uber driver and says he goes through about 120 dollars worth of gas every Saturday.

“Every time I fill up, it costs me about $60 to fill up. Before it was about $30, $35 dollars to fill up. I have to pretty much make double to make it worth my while to drive Uber,” Turner said.

Turner says he drives for about 12 hours a day on Saturdays.

Are electric vehicles the answer to high gas prices?

AAA reports 25% of Americans plan to buy an electric vehicle as their next car because of how much it cost to fill up the tank.

Indiana is working on updating their infrastructure plan to allow for more charging stations for electric cars. But how do Hoosiers feel about buying an electric vehicle?

We asked a few people while they were getting gas.

Ward Fei answered with a simple “no.”

“Yeah actually. My girl wants to get a Tesla but I don’t know. It might happen, might not. I don’t know if it would be better or not, but I don’t know,” said Cody Cochran.

“I mean I know they’re good for the environment, I would if I were able to, yes. But I’ve never tried to,” Gabrielle Wagner said.

As for Turner the Uber driver, electric vehicles aren’t the answer to his gas price problem.

“It’s too expensive. Upkeep is too expensive. I don’t trust them. I’d rather have a gas vehicle than an electric vehicle.”

Last month the federal reserve raised the interest rate by three quarters of a percent, the biggest increase since 1994. The goal is to get inflation under control, and that means more interest rate increases could be coming.

