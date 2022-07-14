JCPS’ Ready4K program prepares kids for Kindergarten

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - JCPS’ Ready4K program helps make the transition to Kindergarten easier for kids and their parents too.

During the camp sessions, four, five, and six-year-old students spend two weeks learning in key Kindergarten learning areas such as general knowledge and mathematics, health and physical well being, self help skills, social and emotional development, and language and communication development.

”The parents are very nervous when their kids first come. Then, they are amazed at how well these kids do. So they know that when these kids come to kindergarten this fall, there are not going to be a lot of tears,” Rena Gratz, Executive Director of JCPS Early Childhood Development said. ”Every year, our parents tell us they are amazed at what their children are learning everyday. Especially for our students that have never been in a formal preschool setting before- this is a great opportunity to just learn about school,” Gratz said.

Gratz said JCPS program is going on its eighth year. Altogether, this summer they are serving close to 18 hundred rising kindergarteners. There are about 20 kids per classroom and they have eight camp locations across the district, Gratz said.

Any child going to JCPS kindergarten this fall can come to the camp. Some of those skills including writing their name, knowing their phone numbers, and their alphabet.

JCPS Kindergarten teacher Nancy Renfrow said she has spent her summer teaching the campers at Dawson Orman Early Childhood Center.

”Everyday when they come in, they sign in their name. And I get to watch their development of writing their name. I am seeing progress because they are coming every day to this pre camp,” Renfrow said. “It takes away the children being anxious because they have had that experience. Having that experience when they go to kindergarten at the beginning of the fall year, it just will help them a lot.”

