Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

JCPS’ Ready4K program prepares kids for Kindergarten

CPS’ Ready4K program helps make the transition to Kindergarten easier for kids and their parents too.
CPS’ Ready4K program helps make the transition to Kindergarten easier for kids and their parents too.
By Kennedy Hayes
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - JCPS’ Ready4K program helps make the transition to Kindergarten easier for kids and their parents too.

During the camp sessions, four, five, and six-year-old students spend two weeks learning in key Kindergarten learning areas such as general knowledge and mathematics, health and physical well being, self help skills, social and emotional development, and language and communication development.

”The parents are very nervous when their kids first come. Then, they are amazed at how well these kids do. So they know that when these kids come to kindergarten this fall, there are not going to be a lot of tears,” Rena Gratz, Executive Director of JCPS Early Childhood Development said. ”Every year, our parents tell us they are amazed at what their children are learning everyday. Especially for our students that have never been in a formal preschool setting before- this is a great opportunity to just learn about school,” Gratz said.

Gratz said JCPS program is going on its eighth year. Altogether, this summer they are serving close to 18 hundred rising kindergarteners. There are about 20 kids per classroom and they have eight camp locations across the district, Gratz said.

Any child going to JCPS kindergarten this fall can come to the camp. Some of those skills including writing their name, knowing their phone numbers, and their alphabet.

JCPS Kindergarten teacher Nancy Renfrow said she has spent her summer teaching the campers at Dawson Orman Early Childhood Center.

”Everyday when they come in, they sign in their name. And I get to watch their development of writing their name. I am seeing progress because they are coming every day to this pre camp,” Renfrow said. “It takes away the children being anxious because they have had that experience. Having that experience when they go to kindergarten at the beginning of the fall year, it just will help them a lot.”

To learn more about the camp, click here.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Black smoke poured from the roof of City Club Apartments at 800 So. 4th Street after debris...
Crews extinguish fire at high-rise apartment building
Police say the bodies of a man and three kids were recovered at a pond where relatives say...
Bodies of missing man, 3 kids found in Indianapolis pond
Parents of a 15-year-old girl contacted troopers about a possible inappropriate relationship...
Louisville man arrested for child solicitation
An Ohio police officer was shot in the head Tuesday night, according to Clearcreek Township...
Officer shot in head, suspect killed in domestic violence call, police chief says
An indictment from Franklin County Circuit Court lists multiple counts against Maritza D. Caban.
Kentucky woman accused of scamming people out of thousands

Latest News

(From left to right, top to bottom) Officers Daniel Burnett, Nicholas Hollkamp, Joshua...
LMPD releases bodycam footage, names of officers involved in Dirt Bowl shooting
LMPD has released bodycam footage and the names of the officers from the Sunday evening...
GRAPHIC: LMPD releases body cam footage of Dirt Bowl shooting
Kansas high school basketball star suffered broken back in DUI crash
Kansas high school basketball star suffered broken back in DUI crash
988 suicide, crisis lifeline goes live July 16th
988 suicide, crisis lifeline goes live July 16th
JCPS’ Ready4K program prepares kids for Kindergarten
JCPS’ Ready4K program prepares kids for Kindergarten