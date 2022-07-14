Contact Troubleshooters
Kansas high school basketball star suffered broken back in DUI crash

Iowa basketball commit Ava Jones and her parents were injured after a car hit them Tuesday...
Iowa basketball commit Ava Jones and her parents were injured after a car hit them Tuesday night in Louisville, Kentucky. Jones' father, Trey Jones, later died from his injuries.(From GoFundMe page, "Jones Family Fund," organized by Natalie Martin.)
By Natalia Martinez
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Ava Jones, a rising basketball star, suffered a severe head injury and a broken back during a DUI crash, according to the responding Louisville Metro Police Department officer.

The officer testified during a preliminary hearing Thursday.

The suspect, Michael Hurley is accused of being high on narcotics when he ran over Jones, her younger brother and her parents. William “Trey” Jones, 42, Ava’s father, died July 7 from injuries he suffered in the crash. Amy Jones, Ava’s mother, is still in critical condition. Her brother’s injuries are less severe.

The officer testified both Jones and her mother have gone through several surgeries. Jones has some surgeries to alleviate the brain trauma.

The officer also described what appeared to be needle marks on Hurley’s arm. He also described how Hurley failed the field sobriety test. He also stated that Hurley said he was “too tired” to turn the wheel before running over the family.

Video surveillance cameras also captured the collision showing Hurley’s vehicle swerving a couple times, crossing over streets, stopped in the middle of the road, and ran through at least two red lights before striking the victims.

This story will be updated.

