Ky. assistant elementary school principal arraigned on child sex crimes

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - An elementary school educator charged with child sex crimes was arraigned Thursday afternoon in Circuit Court and pleaded not guilty.

On June 15, 2022, a Floyd County Grand Jury indicted April Bradford, 50, of Weeksbury, for 11 counts of unlawful transaction with a minor, first degree; one count of sodomy, second degree; and seven counts of sodomy, third degree.

Bradford was the assistant principal at South Floyd Elementary School.

Bradford posted bond on June 17 and was released under certain conditions. Judge Johnny Ray Harris says Bradford cannot have any contact with the alleged victims which includes any contact on social media. She also has to stay at least 1,000 feet away from them.

The charges are related to allegations made by two victims who were minors between 1997 and 2007, at the time the alleged crimes occurred.

The case was investigated by the Kentucky State Police.

The investigation began after allegations were brought to the attention of KSP in January of 2022, according to the Kentucky State Police.

KSP was unaware if there are any additional victims.

Bradford was a teacher for more than two decades and coached girls basketball at several schools in Floyd County.

She was also the athletic director at South Floyd Elementary School.

Floyd County Schools Superintendent Anna Shepherd released the following statement when Bradford was indicted:

“Upon receiving notice of this investigation, the district consulted with board counsel and took prompt action, suspending the administrator from employment pending the outcome of the investigation and further information being received,” Shepherd said. “During this suspension, the administrator was instructed to not enter the grounds of any district property and the matter was reported to the Educational Professional Standards Board. Our policy prohibits us from talking about personnel matters until final action is taken.”

Bradford is scheduled to be back in court at 9 a.m. Oct. 20.

