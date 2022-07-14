Contact Troubleshooters
LMPD releases bodycam footage, names of officers involved in Dirt Bowl shooting

(From left to right, top to bottom) Officers Daniel Burnett, Nicholas Hollkamp, Joshua...
(From left to right, top to bottom) Officers Daniel Burnett, Nicholas Hollkamp, Joshua Pickering, Joel Voelker, Richard Williams.(LMPD)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller and Dustin Vogt
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have released bodycam footage and the names of the officers from the Sunday evening shooting at Shawnee Park.

According to LMPD, Officer Richard Williams, Officer Daniel Burnett, Officer Joel Voelker, Officer Nicholas Hollcamp and Officer Joshua Pickering were involved in this incident. All of the involved officers, except Officer Richard Williams, do not have any reprimands.

The entire length of all the footage will be released after reductions are made based on Kentucky’s open records law, according to LMPD.

The bodycam video is a compilation of footage from the shooting at Shawnee Park on Sunday evening, where suspect Herbert Lee fled from officers who approached him on open warrants.

(Story continues below. WARNING: Video contains graphic images, viewer discretion advised.)

LMPD has released bodycam footage and the names of the officers from the Sunday evening shooting at Shawnee Park.

Police said Lee fired at an officer, who was wearing a bullet-resistant vest. Officers fired back and struck Lee, who was then sent to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.

The officer who was shot was not seriously injured, LMPD said.

Chief Shields made an announcement on Wednesday stating that LMPD will be handling the investigation, not state law enforcement.

(Story continues below)

Herbert Lee has been charged with attempted murder of a police officer, wanton endangerment,...
Herbert Lee has been charged with attempted murder of a police officer, wanton endangerment, convicted felon in possession of a handgun and fleeing or evading police.(LMDC)

Lee was moved from the hospital to Louisville Metro Department of Corrections on Thursday afternoon. He has been charged with attempted murder of a police officer, wanton endangerment, convicted felon in possession of a handgun and fleeing or evading police.

He is scheduled to appear in court on July 15.

This story will be updated.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

