Louisville Metro Police, not state police, handling Shawnee Park shooting investigation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The investigation into a shooting between a Louisville Metro Police Department officer and a suspect at Shawnee Park will be handled by LMPD, not state law enforcement.

The announcement was made by Chief Shields on Wednesday, stating Kentucky State Police did not have the ability to investigate the Shawnee Park shooting as the agency works five officer-involved shooting investigations in the past 10 days.

Kentucky State Police has statewide jurisdiction for officer-involved shootings, an investigation protocol put in place following the shooting death of Breonna Taylor back in March 2020.

Herbert Lee was charged with shooting an officer in the middle of Shawnee Park on Sunday night.

Police said they recognized Lee, who had 12 outstanding warrants, at the park’s Dirt Bowl tournament. Following the tournament, police approached Lee, who started running from officers.

Lee is said to have fired at officers while running, striking one in the chest. That officer was wearing a bulletproof vest.

Officers returned fire and Lee was struck. Police said they rendered aid until EMS arrived and took Lee to University Hospital.

LMPD said the department is consulting with Kentucky State Police regarding the ongoing investigation.

Police said bodycam footage from Sunday night’s incident will be released following completion of witness interviews.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news. (WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.