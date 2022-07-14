Louisville Zoo launches new summer happy hour event

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Zoo is launching a new summer happy hour event. The zoo made the announcement Thursday.

The “Summer Happy Hour” event will launch on July 27 from 6:30p.m. yo 8:30p.m. Happy hour guests will be able to enjoy exclusive keeper talks and animal interactions in the Zoo’s Islands exhibit.

Tickets are 35 dollars for the event. Tickets include entry, appetizers and two drink tickets redeemable for beer, wine or a specialty cocktail. This event is an after-hours 21+ event.

There are no refunds, rainchecks or discounts offered for this special experience.

