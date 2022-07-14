Contact Troubleshooters
Louisville Zoo launches new summer happy hour event

Louisville Zoo offers free teacher Tuesdays in July
Happy hour guests will be able to enjoy exclusive keeper talks and animal interactions in the Zoo’s Islands exhibit.(tcw-wave)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Zoo is launching a new summer happy hour event. The zoo made the announcement Thursday.

The “Summer Happy Hour” event will launch on July 27 from 6:30p.m. yo 8:30p.m. Happy hour guests will be able to enjoy exclusive keeper talks and animal interactions in the Zoo’s Islands exhibit.

Tickets are 35 dollars for the event. Tickets include entry, appetizers and two drink tickets redeemable for beer, wine or a specialty cocktail. This event is an after-hours 21+ event.

There are no refunds, rainchecks or discounts offered for this special experience.

For more information about the Summer Happy Hour, click or tap here.

