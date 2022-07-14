Contact Troubleshooters
Police: Man in the hospital after shooting

The victim was taken to UofL and is being treated for his injuries.
The victim was taken to UofL and is being treated for his injuries.(WAVE)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 11:25 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after being shot Wednesday night.

According to LMPD, officers responded to a call of a shooting on the 1000 block of W. Muhammad Ali Boulevard around 10:50p.m. When officers got to the scene, an adult man was found with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to UofL and is being treated for his injuries.

LMPD’s 1st Division is investigating. There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this case can us the Crime Tip Portal.

