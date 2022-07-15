Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

1 detained in home invasion, search on for others involved

By Charles Gazaway
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have one person in custody in connection with an early morning home invasion, but are still searching for others believed to be have played a role in the crime.

Officers were called to the 3000 block of Rexford Way, located in the Hayfield Dundee neighborhood just off Tyler Lane, around 5 a.m.

Few details about the case have been released, but LMPD detectives do believe there are others involved who fled from the area.

Police are asking residents of the area who have video of tips to call the anonymous crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Tips cam also be made online by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Black smoke poured from the roof of City Club Apartments at 800 So. 4th Street after debris...
Crews extinguish fire at high-rise apartment building
(From left to right, top to bottom) Officers Daniel Burnett, Nicholas Hollkamp, Joshua...
LMPD releases bodycam footage, names of officers involved in Dirt Bowl shooting
UofL, retired doctor sued: woman accuses doctor of inseminating her with his sperm
Iowa basketball commit Ava Jones and her parents were injured after a car hit them Tuesday...
Kansas high school basketball star suffered broken back in DUI crash
Parents and alumni of Bullitt Central High School claim the school's new parking pass policy is...
Bullitt Central parents, alumni speak out against school’s proposed parking pass policy

Latest News

Herbert Lee asks for medical attention during arraignment
Herbert Lee asks for medical attention during arraignment
Lee requested medical attention, showing the judge his exposed gunshot wound.
Herbert Lee asks for medical attention during arraignment
New Elvis movie features costumes made in Southern Indiana
New Elvis movie features costumes made in Southern Indiana
B&K Enterprises has been making Elvis jumpsuits like these for decades.
New Elvis movie features costumes made in Southern Indiana