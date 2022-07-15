1 detained in home invasion, search on for others involved

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have one person in custody in connection with an early morning home invasion, but are still searching for others believed to be have played a role in the crime.

Officers were called to the 3000 block of Rexford Way, located in the Hayfield Dundee neighborhood just off Tyler Lane, around 5 a.m.

Few details about the case have been released, but LMPD detectives do believe there are others involved who fled from the area.

Police are asking residents of the area who have video of tips to call the anonymous crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Tips cam also be made online by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.