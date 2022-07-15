Derby City Gaming check presentation to Volunteers of America Mid-States

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Derby City Gaming awarded Volunteers of America with a check that was made possible due to the new devices that made it easier for people to donate. Friday’s donation will be directed to VOA’s programs and services.

Nine months ago, Derby City Gaming set up the VOA’s donation stations around their properties and more than $21,000 has been raised since they have been put in.

These stations make it easier for those playing to donate cash, change or unused vouchers.

VOA says that this is a truly unique gift they were given.

“This is very unique, we’ve certainly never experienced something like this,” Jennifer Hancock from Volunteers of America Mid-States said. “And we certainly can’t wait to celebrate this with our unity house kids and let them know we’ve got some gifts coming to them for back to school this year so thank you so much everyone.”

