FORECAST: Early Saturday shower chance, Sunday heavy rain potential

WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Friday, July 15, 2022
By Ryan Hoke
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • Scattered shower chance overnight and early Saturday
  • Wet much of the day on Sunday with heavy rain, minor flooding issues
  • Storm chance continues into early Monday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Scattered showers are pushing in from the northwest Friday evening. They’ll amp up in coverage in our area around sunrise Saturday morning. Lows tonight will stay in the muggy 70s.

The morning showers on Saturday will largely fade away by the afternoon, giving way to a hot day with highs well into the 90s. Scattered heavy downpours and thunder will arrive very late Saturday night into early Sunday morning.

Lows will be in the 70s as we start Sunday. Sunday looks wet, especially during the morning and midday hours. There will be some dry time toward early evening.

These heavy downpours and storms may cause a few minor flooding issues, but the rain is much-needed. Highs will be in the 80s on Sunday.

Storms will continue into the early part of Monday with some decrease in storms toward the afternoon and evening.

Expect the heat to really kick in for the rest of next week as we dry things out. July will certainly end on a hot note if the latest data pans out.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate.
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

