FORECAST: Few showers tonight; Stormy Saturday

WEATHER HEADLINES

Few showers/thunder later tonight/early Saturday

Turning hot quickly Saturday afternoon

Clusters of t-storms Sunday into Monday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will drift in from the north in a couple of waves tonight. One mid-evening (light) with a bit more activity overnight into early Saturday.

Early showers/thunder in a very scattered fashion, will give way to a partly sunny and hot Saturday Afternoon. Partly to mostly cloudy Saturday night with lows in the 70s.

Clusters of showers and thunderstorms will possible at any point in the day. Very heavy rainfall rates and lightning will be the main threats.

After the stormy weather pushes east Monday Night, the heat will ramp up with the 90s ruling much of the extended outlook.

