FORECAST: Hazy and hot this afternoon; few thunderstorms tonight

By Brian Goode
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • RAIN CHANCES: Start to slowly increase into tonight with the highest risk Sunday and Monday
  • NEXT WEEK: Drying trend may lead to several days of 90s and perhaps the upper 90s

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Hazy sunshine and hot this afternoon with highs into the lower 90s. Isolated shower is possible, mainly west.

Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will drift in from the north in a couple of waves tonight. One mid-evening with a bit more activity overnight into early Saturday.

Early showers/thunder in a very scattered fashion will give way to a partly sunny and hot Saturday afternoon.

Partly to mostly cloudy Saturday night with lows in the 70s.

Rounds of rain are expected Sunday into Monday as a system slides by. The rain could be locally heavy at times. Rain chances look lower for the rest of next week as the heat builds.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

