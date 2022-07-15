FORECAST: Hazy and hot this afternoon; few thunderstorms tonight

WEATHER HEADLINES

RAIN CHANCES: Start to slowly increase into tonight with the highest risk Sunday and Monday

NEXT WEEK: Drying trend may lead to several days of 90s and perhaps the upper 90s

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Hazy sunshine and hot this afternoon with highs into the lower 90s. Isolated shower is possible, mainly west.

Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will drift in from the north in a couple of waves tonight. One mid-evening with a bit more activity overnight into early Saturday.

Early showers/thunder in a very scattered fashion will give way to a partly sunny and hot Saturday afternoon.

Partly to mostly cloudy Saturday night with lows in the 70s.

Rounds of rain are expected Sunday into Monday as a system slides by. The rain could be locally heavy at times. Rain chances look lower for the rest of next week as the heat builds.

