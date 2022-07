RAIN CHANCES TODAY/TONIGHT

Still remaining on the low side, but isolated shower may pop I’d say between Evansville and Louisville this afternoon. Otherwise, the main batch (which isn’t that impressive) would arrive later tonight {see item 2 in fig 1}.

1) zone where isolated shower may pop today 2) main batch of showers that may approach tonight (wavenews)

