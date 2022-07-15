Contact Troubleshooters
Herbert Lee asks for medical attention during arraignment

Lee appeared in a wheelchair during the arraignment.
By Olivia Russell
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man accused of shooting a police officer at Shawnee Park was in front of a judge on Friday.

Herbert Lee is facing several charges for different cases, including the officer-involved shooting. The judge read through the charges case-by-case.

The judge entered a not guilty plea on all the charges for Lee. He also said he plans to hire an attorney.

Lee appeared in a wheelchair during the arraignment.

He told the judge he needed medical attention, and even revealed the gunshot wound in his arm. “Look, I’ve got open wounds and they’re not even coming to check my wounds or nothing. Like, I’m open all over. They’re not even coming to change bandages or nothing,” he said.

The judge told Lee she would address that after the arraignment, but Lee repeated his concerns. He also complained that he did not have access to a phone while he was in custody. The judge said that would be addressed too.

Lee’s bond will remain at $1 million full cash. He’ll be placed on home incarceration if he’s released, and was ordered to stay away from Shawnee Park.

