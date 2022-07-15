Indiana Doctors express dangers and signs of ectopic pregnancies

Contact Troubleshooters
Indiana doctors say Ectopic pregnancies could be deadly for pregnant Hoosiers if lawmakers ban abortions.
Indiana doctors say Ectopic pregnancies could be deadly for pregnant Hoosiers if lawmakers ban abortions.(WAVE)
By Kennedy Hayes
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Indiana doctors say Ectopic pregnancies could be deadly for pregnant Hoosiers if lawmakers ban abortions.

“If the treatment for ectopic pregnancies is disallowed. That would be deadly to women in Indiana,” Dr. Emily Volk, CMO of Baptist Health Floyd said.

Ectopic pregnancies happen when a fertilized egg implants and grows outside the main cavity of the uterus. The condition is relatively common and happens to two out of every 100 pregnant women. Dr. Volk said the misplaced egg could rupture the fallopian tube and can lead to fatal bleeding.

Abortion restrictions could prevent women from being treated for ectopic pregnancies. Indiana lawmakers are expected to consider abortion restrictions during a special session that starts July 25. They will have three weeks to debate before making a decision.

Early signs include vaginal bleeding, upset stomach, cramping, pain on one side of your body or in your shoulder.

There’s a misconception that ectopic pregnancies are similar to normal pregnancies. Dr. Volk said Ectopic pregnancies are not viable, meaning the baby has no chance of being born alive.

”There’s been perhaps some discussion that perhaps ectopic pregnancies could be re- implanted in the uterus and I think its very important to understand that that is not a possibility,” Dr. Volk said.

Indiana’s Governor Eric Holcomb is pro-life and said he expects Indiana’s GOP dominated General Assembly to adopt Stricter abortion laws during a special session that starts on July 25. That decision could prevent women from stopping their ectopic pregnancies before its too late.

“It really is not medically or ethically acceptable to not be able to treat women for ectopic pregnancies using modern medicine,” Dr. Volk said.

