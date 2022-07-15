Judge criticized for actions in fatal crash case involving rising basketball star

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Some are questioning the actions of a Jefferson District Court judge in the case of a man accused of being under the influence and running over a family of four in downtown Louisville. The actions involve a judge who at the time had not been assigned to Michael Hurley’s case.

Around 8 p.m. on July 5, Kansas high school basketball star Ava Jones, who recently committed to play at the University of Iowa, and her family were hit by a car while they were on the sidewalk at Second and Market streets. Ava Jones suffered a broken back and severe head trauma. Amy Jones, Ava’s mother, remains in critical condition.

Hurley was initially charged with four counts of assault and DUI. Two days later, Ava’s father, William “Trey” Jones, 42, passed away from his injuries.

Michael Hurley during a July 14, 2022 court appearance. (Source: WAVE News)

With a death now connected to the case, sources tell me arrest warrants are usually issued on a new charge. A prosecutor in Jefferson County submitted a request for an arrest warrant for murder. But Judge Julie Kaelin declined to approve it, issuing a summons instead.

WAVE Troubleshooters have confirmed that Kaelin had written a memo on the electronic warrant stating that there was no reason for an arrest warrant since the suspect was already in jail and on a $500,000 bond.

Marc Murphey, an attorney who identified himself as Kaelin’s representative, provided a statement on her behalf in which he said she was already aware that Hurley could not pay the bond.

“There was little to no chance of release,” Murphey said.

She believes the assault charge should have been amended to murder.

“Judge Kaelin was well aware that issuing a summons in this case would not have resulted in the release of the defendant, nor lessen the serious nature of his charges. The prosecutors know this, too.”

But the Troubleshooters confirmed Kaelin was not on the schedule to sign electronic warrant requests on the day that she did, and that those duties fell under another judge’s jurisdiction that day. In court Thursday, prosecutors brought up the issue during Hurley’s preliminary hearing.

County Attorney Max Allen told District Court Judge David P. Bowles it was “woefully inappropriate” for a judge to issue a summons on any murder charge. He stated the bond amount remained at the original $500,000 because of the lack of a murder charge.

Allen asked Bowles to find probable cause for a murder charge in relation to the death of Trey Jones. Bowles agreed.

The summons issued by Kaelin also angered the director of Mothers Against Drunk Driving, Lois Windhorst, who said it was hurtful to the family of the victims for a judge to issue a summons after a person was killed.

Lois Windhorst, director of Mothers Against Drunk Driving. (Source: WAVE News)

“A summons could be me running a red light and coming to court,” Windhorst said. “A warrant has more teeth in it and you sit up and you pay attention.”

“Why did she change it to a summons?” Windhorst asked. “She wasn’t even on duty.”

WAVE News Troubleshooters have emailed Kaelin for a response, but she referred us to the notes on the e-warrant, which are not subject to open records.

“I cannot discuss pending cases,” Kaelin replied.

Windhorst described another fatal DUI case in which Kaelin declined to find probable cause for the murder charge despite video of the suspect drink, video from a truck showing the suspect swerving across three lanes before the crash, and the blood alcohol results showing the suspect was nearly twice the legal limit.

Murphey said Kaelin was not inserting herself into the case, but rather conducting a routine, appropriate review of pending matters.

“It’s the responsibility of all judges, not just the so-called on-call judge, to be responsive to the time-sensitive requests made by the prosecutors in Jefferson County,” Murphey said. “If the only judge who could review such requests was the on-call judge, prosecutors would be incentivized to only make such requests on days when a judge they preferred to review the matter was on-call.”

WAVE News spoke to a number of other judges who said, they typically would not go into the electronic warrant system unless they are on the schedule or if the person who is, is falling behind.

Several LMPD and local judicial members said off the record that Kaelin has made it a practice to log into the system on her own and deny requests for arrest warrants only to issue summons instead. Some of those cases, they said, involve domestic violence suspects.

Murphey said the vast majority of cases in which the Jefferson County Attorney’s Office asks for a warrant would be for a misdemeanor charge.

“This, at a time in which community leaders, including the judiciary and prosecutors, are trying to reduce the occupancy of the jail, where a ninth person died just last week,” Murphey wrote. “Perhaps this is the inquiry that should be undertaken.”

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.