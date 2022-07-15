Judge disqualified from Breonna Taylor protest cases due to questioned ‘impartiality’

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Supreme Court of Kentucky has ordered the removal of a Jefferson Circuit Court Judge following concerns of “impartiality,” according to a recent ruling.

Judge Josephine Buckner, District Judge for the 30th Judicial District, was set to preside in cases for 26 protestors who were charged after allegedly blocking an overpass in Louisville during the Breonna Taylor protests, the ruling states.

Buckner’s disqualification was brought before Kentucky’s Supreme Court following an affidavit filed by Assistant Jefferson County Attorney Rebecca Schroering.

According to court documents, Buckner’s removal was requested after it was discovered Buckner had been employed as an attorney with Sam Aguiar Injury Lawyers when the law firm was representing Taylor’s family, as well as other individuals charged with crimes relating to protests surrounding her death.

The affidavit stated that while Buckner had not been an employee with Aguiar’s law firm since Aug. 2021, she remains listed as an associate in the firm.

Impartiality concerns were also brought to court for posts Buckner shared or posted on Facebook between Aug. 2020 and June 2021, prior to her appointment to the Jefferson Circuit Court bench, documents state.

Shared posts included an Aug. 2020 post from Sam Aguiar that read, “Today is a great day to arrest the cops who lied in getting a search warrant for Breonna Taylor’s home, the cops who killed Breonna Taylor and the cops who covered it all up,” and a Oct. 2020 post from Breonna Taylor attorney Lonita Baker that read, ““Daniel Cameron and whomever else in his office that presented to the Grand Jury committed a grave error.”

In a response, Buckner argued she had been on social media sites for more than a decade and the posts that were given as examples by the Commonwealth “do not paint an accurate picture of the totality of her social media presence.”

Buckner also claimed she did not recall any discovery that the 26 misdemeanor arrests she was set to preside were protesting Taylor’s death.

Kentucky Supreme Court Chief Justice John Minton Jr. said in a ruling filed Tuesday that Buckner’s impartiality could be questioned following the evidence provided in the affidavit and Buckner’s response.

Minton said Buckner’s response was indicative of bias and had implied statements in the affidavit were “intentionally or negligently untrue or misleading.”

The chief justice said Buckner also showed a “hypersensitivity” to a case her office defended, quoting from Buckner’s response: “The prosecution has an inability to compartmentalize, separate, and scrutinize the facts and circumstances of an issue once the name of Breonna Taylor is invoked, relevant or irrelevant.”

Following Tuesday’s order, Buckner was removed from the misdemeanor cases, and Chief Regional District Judge Annette Karem has been tasked with reassigning the cases to another division of Jefferson District Court.

