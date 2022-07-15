Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Judge disqualified from Breonna Taylor protest cases due to questioned ‘impartiality’

Jefferson District Court Judge Josephine Buckner
Jefferson District Court Judge Josephine Buckner(Jefferson District Court)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 10:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Supreme Court of Kentucky has ordered the removal of a Jefferson Circuit Court Judge following concerns of “impartiality,” according to a recent ruling.

Judge Josephine Buckner, District Judge for the 30th Judicial District, was set to preside in cases for 26 protestors who were charged after allegedly blocking an overpass in Louisville during the Breonna Taylor protests, the ruling states.

Buckner’s disqualification was brought before Kentucky’s Supreme Court following an affidavit filed by Assistant Jefferson County Attorney Rebecca Schroering.

According to court documents, Buckner’s removal was requested after it was discovered Buckner had been employed as an attorney with Sam Aguiar Injury Lawyers when the law firm was representing Taylor’s family, as well as other individuals charged with crimes relating to protests surrounding her death.

The affidavit stated that while Buckner had not been an employee with Aguiar’s law firm since Aug. 2021, she remains listed as an associate in the firm.

Impartiality concerns were also brought to court for posts Buckner shared or posted on Facebook between Aug. 2020 and June 2021, prior to her appointment to the Jefferson Circuit Court bench, documents state.

Shared posts included an Aug. 2020 post from Sam Aguiar that read, “Today is a great day to arrest the cops who lied in getting a search warrant for Breonna Taylor’s home, the cops who killed Breonna Taylor and the cops who covered it all up,” and a Oct. 2020 post from Breonna Taylor attorney Lonita Baker that read, ““Daniel Cameron and whomever else in his office that presented to the Grand Jury committed a grave error.”

In a response, Buckner argued she had been on social media sites for more than a decade and the posts that were given as examples by the Commonwealth “do not paint an accurate picture of the totality of her social media presence.”

Buckner also claimed she did not recall any discovery that the 26 misdemeanor arrests she was set to preside were protesting Taylor’s death.

Kentucky Supreme Court Chief Justice John Minton Jr. said in a ruling filed Tuesday that Buckner’s impartiality could be questioned following the evidence provided in the affidavit and Buckner’s response.

Minton said Buckner’s response was indicative of bias and had implied statements in the affidavit were “intentionally or negligently untrue or misleading.”

The chief justice said Buckner also showed a “hypersensitivity” to a case her office defended, quoting from Buckner’s response: “The prosecution has an inability to compartmentalize, separate, and scrutinize the facts and circumstances of an issue once the name of Breonna Taylor is invoked, relevant or irrelevant.”

Following Tuesday’s order, Buckner was removed from the misdemeanor cases, and Chief Regional District Judge Annette Karem has been tasked with reassigning the cases to another division of Jefferson District Court.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Black smoke poured from the roof of City Club Apartments at 800 So. 4th Street after debris...
Crews extinguish fire at high-rise apartment building
Police say the bodies of a man and three kids were recovered at a pond where relatives say...
Bodies of missing man, 3 kids found in Indianapolis pond
UofL, retired doctor sued: woman accuses doctor of inseminating her with his sperm
Iowa basketball commit Ava Jones and her parents were injured after a car hit them Tuesday...
Kansas high school basketball star suffered broken back in DUI crash
Parents and alumni of Bullitt Central High School claim the school's new parking pass policy is...
Bullitt Central parents, alumni speak out against school’s proposed parking pass policy

Latest News

LMPD has released bodycam footage and the names of the officers from the Sunday evening...
LMPD releases bodycam footage, names of officers involved in Dirt Bowl shooting
Desmine Croom was charged with attempted murder and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
Man charged with attempted murder after shooting at Manslick Road convenience store
UofL, retired doctor sued: woman accuses doctor of inseminating her with his sperm
UofL, retired doctor sued: woman accuses doctor of inseminating her with his sperm
(From left to right, top to bottom) Officers Daniel Burnett, Nicholas Hollkamp, Joshua...
LMPD releases bodycam footage, names of officers involved in Dirt Bowl shooting