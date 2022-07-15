LMDC releases identity of inmate who died in custody

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Department of Corrections released more details related to the inmate death earlier this month.

According to LMDC Director Jerry Collins, the inmate who died in custody was Norman Sheckles, 44.

Officers were made aware of a medical emergency around 4:45p.m. Friday, July 8. Officers began life saving measures and Sheckles was taken to UofL. He was then pronounced dead at the hospital.

Due to the thorough monitoring, evaluation and searching of other inmates who lived in the same area, officers were able to intervene and prevent three additional deaths. These three inmates were able to receive medical attention and were transported to UofL Hospital.

During the investigation, officers found evidence of the death and what might have caused the incident.

Director Collins shared that there is a suspect in the investigation and that the suspect is an inmate. Charges are anticipated after the investigation is finished.

The investigation is on going and LMDC says that they are ensuring the safety of all inmates.

