Man charged with attempted murder after shooting at Manslick Road convenience store

Desmine Croom was charged with attempted murder and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
Desmine Croom was charged with attempted murder and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.(LMDC)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 9:33 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man has been arrested after police said he attempted to shoot and kill a woman inside a Manslick Road convenience store.

Desmine Croom, 28, was charged with attempted murder and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, according to court documents.

Louisville Metro Police said Croom had entered the Manslick One Stop at 3700 Manslick Road on Saturday and noticed the victim inside the store.

According to documents, Croom followed the woman through the store as she was trying to get away from him. Police said Croom grabbed the woman, who then tried to get away. Croom then smacked the woman in the back of the head.

Officials said Croom picked up a large chair and tried to throw it at the woman before he was stopped by a bystander inside the store.

Croom then pulled a gun out of his waistband and pointed it at the woman. As she went down the store aisle, Croom fired the gun towards her and missed, documents state.

The woman crouched down to hide from Croom, who then left the store.

Police were called and a report was filed, where Croom was identified by the victim. The report states there were three other customers inside the store at the time of the shooting.

The woman was uninjured in the incident, officials stated.

Police identified Croom as a convicted felon for theft of over $10,000 back in Nov. 2017 and was wanted for an outstanding bench warrant.

After obtaining surveillance video from the store, Croom was arrested and booked in Louisville Metro Corrections on July 14.

Croom is due in court on July 15.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

