Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Man’s arm severed by train after being assaulted, left unconscious on tracks

Man’s arm severed by train after being assaulted, left unconscious on tracks
By WKYT News Staff, Jeremy Tombs and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) – A man’s arm was severed after being hit by a train in Kentucky, according to authorities.

Police say the man was assaulted near tracks at a railroad overpass Friday morning and was unconscious when a train came through, WKYT reports.

The man was taken to the hospital for treatment.

It is unclear what other injuries were sustained, but police say the man was able to give them a statement.

The R J Corman Railroad Police Department is investigating the collision between the train and the man.

Copyright 2022 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Black smoke poured from the roof of City Club Apartments at 800 So. 4th Street after debris...
Crews extinguish fire at high-rise apartment building
(From left to right, top to bottom) Officers Daniel Burnett, Nicholas Hollkamp, Joshua...
LMPD releases bodycam footage, names of officers involved in Dirt Bowl shooting
UofL, retired doctor sued: woman accuses doctor of inseminating her with his sperm
Iowa basketball commit Ava Jones and her parents were injured after a car hit them Tuesday...
Kansas high school basketball star suffered broken back in DUI crash
Parents and alumni of Bullitt Central High School claim the school's new parking pass policy is...
Bullitt Central parents, alumni speak out against school’s proposed parking pass policy

Latest News

Pictured is Jayland Walker, who was killed by police in Akron, Ohio, after a chase, officials...
Medical examiner: Jayland Walker was shot dozens of times
In this photo released by Saudi Press Agency (SPA), Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman,...
Biden, Saudi crown prince begin big meeting with fist bump
FILE — Howard Mott reaches for Princess Doe's gravestone during a memorial service at Cedar...
‘Princess Doe’ identified 40 years after remains were found
The actions involve a judge who at the time had not been assigned to Michael Hurley’s case.
Judge criticized for actions in fatal crash case involving rising basketball star
FILE - Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is photographed in her office in Atlanta, on...
Georgia DA considers seeking Trump testimony in 2020 probe