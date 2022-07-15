Motorcyclist killed in overnight crash
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man has died after losing control of his motorcycle in southern Louisville Metro near McNeely Lake Park.
The single vehicle crash happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 12000 block of Penn Trace Drive, according the Louisville Metro police.
Investigators say the motorcycle was heading east on Mt. Washington Road when the operator failed to negotiate a curve. The motorcycle left the road and crossed a grassy area. The operator was injured when he collided with a fence and died shortly after arriving at University Hospital.
The name of the man killed has not been released.
The accident remains under investigation.
