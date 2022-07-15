MSD’s full-building mural in downtown Louisville complete

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville MSD has visually transformed one downtown intersection with a new building-sized mural.

Now located at the intersection of Fourth and Main streets is a four-sided mural and sculpture representing the flowing of local waterways.

Entitled “Hope Springs – The Wishing Well” by local artist Whitney Olsen, the artwork has transformed MSD’s Fourth Street Flood Pump Station featuring rivers, waterfalls, fish, turtles, and more.

The mural is supposed to signify MSD’s role in the community – to provide safe, clean waterways for all area residents, a release from MSD said.

Artist Whitney Olsen partnered with Louisville creative agency Bandy Carroll Hellige Advertising + Public Relations on the mural project.

“I remember gazing out the window at my production glass job daydreaming about murals and how I wanted to add sculptures, glass, and glitter to buildings,” Olsen said. “This project fulfilled a year’s-long dream of mine, and I’m just getting started.”

Two pipes on the top of the structure are painted and adorned with shimmering mirrors to visually represent the Falls of the Ohio, the release said.

The mural also includes 3D aspects that focus on light and how the building looks at different parts of the day.

