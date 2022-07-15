Contact Troubleshooters
Multi-million dollar improvements to Historic Locust Grove complete

$3.5 million in improvements to Historic Locust Fork are complete.
$3.5 million in improvements to Historic Locust Fork are complete.(WAVE 3)
By David Mattingly
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -A multi-million dollar project brings a 21st-century upgrade to the 18th-century Locust Grove.

On Friday, the completion of $1.2 million pavilion marked the end of a $3.5 million improvement project to the historic landmark.

“This facility is an opportunity,” Historic Locust Grove Executive Director Carol Ely said. “And in some ways, it’s the end of a process. It’s built, but it’s really the beginning of figuring out what the possibilities of this space are.”

The pavilion is 4,000 square feet of open-air space where charity galas, community arts performances, weddings and other events can be held.

Locust Grove was the estate of William Croghan and Louisville founder George Rogers Clark.

Originally on the edge of the frontier of a new nation, Locust Grove today is surrounded by urban residential development.

The latest 21st-century improvements are expected to draw more people to the 55-acre estate for stories of the original property owners and the enslaved people who built the historic mansion in 1792 and who tended the fields.

“So just as Locust Grove is a place for personal celebrations, and there’s going to be a lot of them taken here,” Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said. “It’s also a great place, especially now as we look over these beautiful fields, for community contemplation and growth.”

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

