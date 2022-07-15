New Elvis movie features costumes made in Southern Indiana

CHARLESTOWN, In. (WAVE) - One of the most important parts of any movie with Elvis is the costumes. The new Baz Lurman movie featuring Austin Butler has a lot of flashy looks, including the jumpsuits famously worn by the King during his Las Vegas residency.

The movie production went as authentic as possible, hiring B&K Enterprises in Charlestown to make the jumpsuits for the film. They make authentic Elvis costumes by hand from the original patterns.

Hollywood knows that this is the shop that gets it right, including Elvis’ director Baz Luhrmann and his costume designer, and wife, Catherine Martin.

“She asked us to make some of these different costumes and send to her,” said Butch Polston. “Wasn’t anything fancy they were just doing auditions at the time. That started it. She liked our work and she called and said I want you guys to be part of this.”

This isn’t Polston and his wife Kim’s first brush with the big screen though. They made Elvis costumes for films like 3,000 Miles to Graceland and Zombieland 2. They also supplied outfits for stars like Bruno Mars, Miley Cyrus, and Bill Murray. B&K has been the premier name in authentic Elvis costumes since the early 80′s.

“I made four costumes just as conversation pieces. I took them to Memphis in 1980 and showed them off at a hotel that had buy/sell/trade stuff... this tribute artist walked in, and there were only 15 of them worldwide, so basically he looked at them says ‘Oh my god I got to buy these!’” said Polston.

It takes a lot of work to turn these jumpsuits into something fit for a king. Polston says it takes about 200 man hours for one to come together, from the fabric and stitching to the intricate beadwork. They cost anywhere from $1,200 to $4,500.

The business makes mostly jumpsuits, but they also make jackets that Elvis wore.

Polston says a lot of people, including celebrities and even politicians, are interested in the work they do. He says his costumes have been displayed in two presidential libraries (George W. Bush and Bill Clinton).

