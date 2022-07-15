Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Officials searching for grandmother after 2-year-old found locked in abandoned car for 2 days

Authorities in Alaska rescued a 2-year-old child who was abandoned in a locked vehicle for at least two days, according to state troopers. (Source: KTUU)
By Paul Choate and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HEALY, Alaska (KTUU/Gray News) – Authorities in Alaska rescued a 2-year-old child who was abandoned in a locked vehicle for at least two days, according to state troopers.

At about 1:30 a.m. Thursday, Alaska State Troopers got a call for an abandoned car on a trail with a toddler locked inside.

Troopers located the car and rescued the child, who was taken to the Office of Children’s Services. Officials said the child appeared to be in good health.

Based on evidence at the scene, troopers said they believe the child and the car were abandoned on Tuesday, two days before.

Troopers are now searching for the child’s grandmother, 69-year-old Mary Dawn Wilson, in the area around where the car was located. Wilson is the last person known to be with the child.

Anyone with information is asked to call Alaska State Troopers at 907-451-5100.

Copyright 2022 KTUU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Black smoke poured from the roof of City Club Apartments at 800 So. 4th Street after debris...
Crews extinguish fire at high-rise apartment building
(From left to right, top to bottom) Officers Daniel Burnett, Nicholas Hollkamp, Joshua...
LMPD releases bodycam footage, names of officers involved in Dirt Bowl shooting
UofL, retired doctor sued: woman accuses doctor of inseminating her with his sperm
Iowa basketball commit Ava Jones and her parents were injured after a car hit them Tuesday...
Kansas high school basketball star suffered broken back in DUI crash
Parents and alumni of Bullitt Central High School claim the school's new parking pass policy is...
Bullitt Central parents, alumni speak out against school’s proposed parking pass policy

Latest News

Pictured is Jayland Walker, who was killed by police in Akron, Ohio, after a chase, officials...
Medical examiner: Jayland Walker shot, grazed, 46 times by Akron police
Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer has handed in his notice.
Retired Justice Stephen Breyer joining Harvard law faculty
President Joe Biden landed in Saudi Arabia on Friday after flying from Israel.
Biden lands in Saudi Arabia to meet king, crown prince
Phoenix made the Top 10 in most forgetful cities for Uber riders.
Uber’s safety issues loom as more passengers sue company
Jupiter
PHOTOS: Webb telescope captures exciting new images of Jupiter and its moons