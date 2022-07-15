Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Woman wounded in early morning shooting

(Pexels)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 9:08 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The shooting of a woman in Old Louisville is under investigation by Louisville Metro police.

Officers were called to 7th and Oak Streets around 6 a.m. found a woman in her 40s with a gunshot wound.

She was taken to University Hospital for treatment of injuries that appear to be life-threatening.

No arrests have been made in the case, which is being handled by the LMPD Homicide Unit.

Anyone with information can call the LMPD Anonymous Crime Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be made online by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Black smoke poured from the roof of City Club Apartments at 800 So. 4th Street after debris...
Crews extinguish fire at high-rise apartment building
(From left to right, top to bottom) Officers Daniel Burnett, Nicholas Hollkamp, Joshua...
LMPD releases bodycam footage, names of officers involved in Dirt Bowl shooting
UofL, retired doctor sued: woman accuses doctor of inseminating her with his sperm
Iowa basketball commit Ava Jones and her parents were injured after a car hit them Tuesday...
Kansas high school basketball star suffered broken back in DUI crash
Parents and alumni of Bullitt Central High School claim the school's new parking pass policy is...
Bullitt Central parents, alumni speak out against school’s proposed parking pass policy

Latest News

Jefferson District Court Judge Julie Kaelin. .
Judge criticized for actions in fatal crash case involving rising basketball star
LMPD has released bodycam footage and the names of the officers from the Sunday evening...
LMPD releases bodycam footage, names of officers involved in Dirt Bowl shooting
Jefferson District Court Judge Josephine Buckner
Judge disqualified from Breonna Taylor protest cases due to questioned ‘impartiality’
Desmine Croom was charged with attempted murder and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
Man charged with attempted murder after shooting at Manslick Road convenience store