Woman wounded in early morning shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The shooting of a woman in Old Louisville is under investigation by Louisville Metro police.

Officers were called to 7th and Oak Streets around 6 a.m. found a woman in her 40s with a gunshot wound.

She was taken to University Hospital for treatment of injuries that appear to be life-threatening.

No arrests have been made in the case, which is being handled by the LMPD Homicide Unit.

Anyone with information can call the LMPD Anonymous Crime Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be made online by clicking here.

