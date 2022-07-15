Woman wounded in early morning shooting
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 9:08 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The shooting of a woman in Old Louisville is under investigation by Louisville Metro police.
Officers were called to 7th and Oak Streets around 6 a.m. found a woman in her 40s with a gunshot wound.
She was taken to University Hospital for treatment of injuries that appear to be life-threatening.
No arrests have been made in the case, which is being handled by the LMPD Homicide Unit.
Anyone with information can call the LMPD Anonymous Crime Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be made online by clicking here.
Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.