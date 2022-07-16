Finish Line Apartment tenants demand to sit down with property owners

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Tenants at Finish Line Apartments in Valley Station are refusing to pay rent until management meets their demands.

Back in July, Finish Line tenants claimed their landlord wouldn’t take rent payments, but still wanted to evict them. The apartment said new management is looking for rent, but the tenants are saying not so fast.

On June 30, people living in the Finish Line apartments said they were told they needed to move out by July 5 because they didn’t pay June rent.

Some claim they did, others said there was no way to pay. Ten days later, most are still living there, but they said the living conditions of the apartments are poor.

“I’ve had it,” one tenant said. “I’m not paying you nothing.”

Tenants are asking for a sit-down with property owners.

“A lot of people have no AC, we have no refrigerators working, ice boxes aren’t working, we even have some people washing dishes in their tub,” a tenant who identified herself as Cross said. “The living hazards here have been preposterous.”

Representatives of the former property owners told WAVE news that a New Jersey company now holds full control of the property and management. The tenants claimed they’ve gotten no notice of that change.

They claimed there’s been no contact with property managers or ownership for three months in addition to no maintenance, no service, nothing.

“I come home and it’s 90 degrees in my house and it smells like mildew and mold,” Antwan Bell said. “What are we to do when these people are not responding?”

Bell said he stayed out as much as possible because he can’t stand the conditions in his apartment.

Tenants showed WAVE News some examples of mold, leaks, and broken ACs.

“It’s just a constant overflow of the strong ammonia of mold and mildew,” one tenant said.

One woman said management had been leaving a letter in doors announcing apartment inspections will happen in a few days.

She claimed after going to the office to ask about the inspections, she was told it was an excuse to start conversations about rent payments.

“We’re on a rent strike,” tenants said.

They still believe they’re being set up for eviction, so new residents can sign leases and pay higher rents.

“We need to be treated like human beings,” Joseph James said. “We rent apartments, we pay our money. We all work hard to make our money and we demand that we be treated like human beings and with respect.”

WAVE News called the rental office to get a comment, but their voicemail was full. A message was left with the New Jersey management company for the complex about their response to a sit-down meeting with the tenants, they have not responded.

