Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Finish Line Apartment tenants demand to sit down with property owners

Tenants at Finish Line Apartments in Valley Station are refusing to pay rent until management meets their demands.
By David Ochoa
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Tenants at Finish Line Apartments in Valley Station are refusing to pay rent until management meets their demands.

Back in July, Finish Line tenants claimed their landlord wouldn’t take rent payments, but still wanted to evict them. The apartment said new management is looking for rent, but the tenants are saying not so fast.

On June 30, people living in the Finish Line apartments said they were told they needed to move out by July 5 because they didn’t pay June rent.

Some claim they did, others said there was no way to pay. Ten days later, most are still living there, but they said the living conditions of the apartments are poor.

“I’ve had it,” one tenant said. “I’m not paying you nothing.”

Tenants are asking for a sit-down with property owners.

“A lot of people have no AC, we have no refrigerators working, ice boxes aren’t working, we even have some people washing dishes in their tub,” a tenant who identified herself as Cross said. “The living hazards here have been preposterous.”

Representatives of the former property owners told WAVE news that a New Jersey company now holds full control of the property and management. The tenants claimed they’ve gotten no notice of that change.

They claimed there’s been no contact with property managers or ownership for three months in addition to no maintenance, no service, nothing.

“I come home and it’s 90 degrees in my house and it smells like mildew and mold,” Antwan Bell said. “What are we to do when these people are not responding?”

Bell said he stayed out as much as possible because he can’t stand the conditions in his apartment.

Tenants showed WAVE News some examples of mold, leaks, and broken ACs.

“It’s just a constant overflow of the strong ammonia of mold and mildew,” one tenant said.

One woman said management had been leaving a letter in doors announcing apartment inspections will happen in a few days.

She claimed after going to the office to ask about the inspections, she was told it was an excuse to start conversations about rent payments.

“We’re on a rent strike,” tenants said.

They still believe they’re being set up for eviction, so new residents can sign leases and pay higher rents.

“We need to be treated like human beings,” Joseph James said. “We rent apartments, we pay our money. We all work hard to make our money and we demand that we be treated like human beings and with respect.”

WAVE News called the rental office to get a comment, but their voicemail was full. A message was left with the New Jersey management company for the complex about their response to a sit-down meeting with the tenants, they have not responded.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jefferson District Court Judge Julie Kaelin. .
Judge criticized for actions in fatal crash case involving rising basketball star
Woman wounded in early morning shooting
Motorcyclist killed in overnight crash
Desmine Croom was charged with attempted murder and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
Man charged with attempted murder after shooting at Manslick Road convenience store
(From left to right, top to bottom) Officers Daniel Burnett, Nicholas Hollkamp, Joshua...
LMPD releases bodycam footage, names of officers involved in Dirt Bowl shooting

Latest News

CBP Officers in Louisville and Indianapolis Intercept Multiple Shipments of Counterfeit Sports...
Louisville, Indianapolis CBP officers seize more than $200,000 of counterfeit sports paraphernalia
Restaurant kitchen generic
Watching Out for You: Monthly family food budgets spent on restaurants
Louisville Metro government introduced a new program in an attempt to reduce or eliminate false...
Louisville government requiring paid alarm registration to reduce false alarm calls
Indiana doctors say ectopic pregnancies could be deadly for pregnant Hoosiers if lawmakers ban...
Indiana doctors express dangers and signs of ectopic pregnancies