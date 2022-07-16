Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: More rain headed this way

WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Sunday, July 17, 2022
By Christie Dutton
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: Jul. 16, 2022 at 7:42 AM EDT
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • Overnight downpours for some
  • Storm chance Monday
  • Another heat wave begins Tuesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We have a few more rounds of rain overnight.

Some areas could receive heavy downpours that could cause minor flooding. A reminder never to drive over flooded roads. “Turn around don’t drown.” Lows will reach the 70s.

Monday will bring more rain and thunderstorm chances, especially during the morning and early afternoon. Wet roads and minor flooding could be an issue for some during the morning commute.

Rain tapers off through the day with highs reaching the low 80s. Rain moves out of the forecast for Monday night.

Skies clear to partly cloudy with lows in the upper 60s and low 70s.

The heat returns in full effect on Tuesday with partly sunny skies and highs in the 90s.

The heat wave continues for the rest of the week with hot and dry weather all the way through the weekend.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

